Did you know Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na gave tribute to Samuel Beckett's play Waiting for God?

Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza was released in the year 2008.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

On Wednesday, all-time favourite romantic drama Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan, and Genelia D'Souza, completed 15 years. The film which also featured Prateik Babbar, Arbaaz Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Naseeruddin Shah left an indelible mark on the audience.

Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was released in the year 2008. With this movie, Imran Khan made his debut in the Hindi film industry. But what if we tell you that this timeless romantic drama had an Easter egg, a hidden message for the fans related to Samuel Beckett’s play, Waiting for Godot.

Well! Yes, the tribute to Samuel Beckett’s play Waiting for Godot is in the end scene of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na where all friends were waiting for Jai (Imran Khan) and Aditi (Genelia D’Souza) at the airport. When the duo arrived at the airport an unknown man holding a placard that read ‘Mr. Godot’ was seen waiting for someone. 

This was actually about the play in which Vladimir and Estragon (two characters) endlessly wait for Godot who never arrived. But unlike Samuel Beckett’s play, Aditi and Jai arrived and the film ended on a good note. However, this left us thinking if the director hinted on something deeper? 

Meanwhile, Genelia D'Souza took to Instagram and wrote, “15 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and I am glad that I was and will always be Aditi,” as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na turned  15. The film which revolves around friendship, heartbreak, college life, and romance, remains one of the most memorable films for the fans even after so many years. Be it Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, Kahin Toh or Pappu Can’t Dance Saala, people still sing, dance and enjoy songs from this film.

