Remember Achala Sachdev: AIR announcer who went on to become Bollywood's favourite mom, died a lonely death due to...

In her final days, Achala Sachdev looked unrecognisable, and after struggling in hospital for three months, she passed away.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

Bollywood has seen some iconic actors who have immortalised themselves with their roles. Some artistes were boxed with a specific character, and they earned lifetime fame with their honest performances. Here's a veteran artiste who has done more than 250 films in her illustrious career, and became Bollywood's famous mother and grandmother, Achala Sacdev. Born on May 3, 1920, in Peshawar, Achala hailed from a Punjabi family. He was the youngest of the four sisters. Achala was very young when her father passed away. 

When Achala became a Radio Announcer for the family

To support the family, Achala started working at an early age, and she joined All India Radio (AIR) Lahore as Radio Announcer. After the partition, Achala's family migrated from Peshawar to Delhi. After settling in Delhi, Achala resumed her job as Announcer at AIR Delhi. During her AIR days, Achala used to interview film personalities, and she even did blink-and-miss roles in films.

Achala's first break in films

In 1950, Achala got a chance to play Dev Anand's sister in Dilruba, and the film's success paved the path for Achala. After Dilruba's success, Achala became Bollywood's favourite choice for playing on-screen mother and sister. Apart from Dilruba, Achala's performance in Sangam, Footpath, Dil Ek Mandir, and Miss Mary. 

The big break for Achala Sachdev

In 1965, filmmaker BR Chopra gave a breakthrough role to Achala Sachdev in Waqt. The ensemble family drama became a blockbuster, and the song, dedicated to the character,  Ae Mere Zohra Jabeen is still regarded among classic chartbusters. After Waqt, Achala went on to star in the biggest blockbusters, and she shared screen space with superstars. Achala had an illustrious seven-decade-long career. Achala's last film was Karan Johar's family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), in which she played Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik's grandmother. 

The personal loss that affected Achala Sachdev

Achala Sachdev got married twice. Her first husband Gyan Sachdev was a director, and they have a son, Jotin Sachdev. Achala and Gyan's son Jotin moved to the US, and the couple parted ways. A few years after her divorce, Achala got married to Clifford Douglas Peters. After marrying Clifford, she moved to Pune. Sadly, Peters passed away, and it left Achala abandoned. 

Achala Sachdev died a lonely death

Since Peters' demise, Achala was left all alone in Pune. Achala struggled to live alone and manage daily chores. In September 2011, Achala slipped and fell in her kitchen. She sustained a fracture in her leg. After that, she was diagnosed with multiple embolisms in her brain. This resulted in total paralysis and the loss of vision. In her final days, Achala looked unrecognisable, and after struggling in hospital for 3 months, she passed away on April 30, 2012. 

