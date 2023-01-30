Release of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada postponed by a week, reports claim makers want to avoid clash with Pathaan

Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada

Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming action entertainer, has been pushed back by a week. The film was supposed to be releasing in theatres on February 10 but on Monday, the makers announced that it will now be releasing on February 17. Some reports claimed that the change was a result of the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which is minting money at the box office.

On Monday evening, trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted, “Postponed. #Shehzada to arrive on 17th February 2023!” His tweet said that the reason was the box office success of Pathaan. “Out of respect for #Pathaan this #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon starrer directed by #RohitDhawan produced by #BhushanKumar #AlluAravind #AmanGill and #KartikAaryan , the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023,” Nahta added.

Other reports claimed that the makers of the film wanted to avoid a clash with Pathaan, which has broken virtually all Hindi box office records in the five days of its release. However, the makers did not specify a reason in the announcement. Pathaan has earned Rs 542 crore in the five days of its release and set new benchmarks in the Hindi film industry.

Pathaan is now the 10th-highest-grossing Hindi film ever and the highest-grossing Hindi film post-pandemic. It is also the highest-grossing film of Shah Rukh Khan’s career, surpassing the collections of hits like Happy New Year and Chennai Express in just days. Trade analysts predict the film to continue its golden run into its second and third week as well but it will slow down significantly by the time Shehzada hits the theatres.

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, a Telugu film that starred Allu Arjun and was a massive box office success. The remake also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, and Rajpal Yadav. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film will release on the same day as Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.