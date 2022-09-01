Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 with mom, netizens call her 'mini Tara Sutaria'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani posed for photos with the media. On Wednesday, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani released a video of the mother-daughter pair smiling for the camera and thanking the photographers.

In the video, Raveena and Rasha could also be seen folding their hands to the photographers. Raveena arrived with a tiny basket in her hand and donned a long pink and white outfit for the occasion. Rasha chose ethnic clothing in mustard and high heels.

Fans in the comment section called her the mini version of Tara Sutaria.

On Instagram, Raveena also posted peeks of her family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Raveena was seen performing puja in front of a Ganesha idol in the first picture. She was seen in another photo receiving blessings from the god with her husband Anil Thadani, their kids Ranbirvardhan, and Rasha.

The actor also shared pictures of his family members posing in front of an idol. "All about today," Raveena captioned the post in which she shared the pictures. Festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, Om Ganeshay Namah, and Ganpatibappam Morya were included as hashtags. Rasha shared images of herself wearing the mustard outfit on Instagram. She posted the images without a text but with the emojis for a red heart and folded hands.

In 2004, Anil and Raveena got married. Rasha and Ranbirvardhan are their two children. When Raveena was just 21 years old in 1995, she adopted two kids, Pooja and Chaya. They are both married and have kids.

In KGF: Chapter 2, Raveena appeared alongside actors like Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty. This year's second instalment was published on April 14. In 2018, the first movie was released.