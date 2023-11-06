Headlines

'Hurt' Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her obscene viral deepfake video: 'If this happened to me when...':

Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence on a viral deepfake video that appears to show her in a rather obscene manner.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence on the viral deepfake video of hers floating around on the internet. A video, seemingly of Rashmika entering an elevator dressed skimpily, went viral a few days ago. Fact checkers noted that the original video was of British-Indian model Zara Patel and Rashmika’s face had been added through AI and deepfake technology.

On Monday, Rashmika took to Twitter and addressed the deepfake video. “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused,” the actress wrote.

Rashmika, a popular name in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi cinema, is referred to as the ‘National crush of India’ by fans for her cute on-screen image. Talking about the dangers of the misuse of deepfake technology, Rashmika added, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this.”

Addressing this as ‘identity theft’, Rashmika added, “We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

Earlier in the day, Rashmika’s Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan had also taken note of the deepfake video, mentioning that the actress should sue whoever is responsible. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, had also issued a statement on the video earlier on Monday.

Rashmika is set to be seen on screen next in Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer Animal, an action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is slated for a December 1 release. The actress will also reprise her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will release in 2024.

