'Strong case for legal': Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan calls out for legal action after a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna is going viral on social media.

Celebs often become victims of cybercrime, and now actress Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video is going viral on social media. In the clip, a woman can be seen wearing a sultry outfit and entering a lift.

The face of the woman is morphed into that of Rashmika's. Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action against the makers, he took to Twitter and wrote, “yes this is a strong case for legal.” Social media users have also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “The use of deepfake technology to create inappropriate videos is deeply concerning and is a violation of privacy and consent. Legal action should definitely be taken in such cases. The individuals responsible for creating and distributing these videos should be held accountable under the law. Cyber laws often cover such acts of digital impersonation and misuse of images, and engaging with legal authorities is a necessary step to ensure that the rights of the affected individuals are protected and justice is served.”

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

For those unversed, Rashmika and Amitabh were together seen in Goodbye helmed by Vikas Behl. This was Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. It also starred Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles.

Sharing her experience, Rashmika said, “I still can't believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer...A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa .. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It's been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special.”

She will now be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.