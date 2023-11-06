'Strong case for legal': Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral

Headlines

Diwali gift for Delhi govt employees: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 7000-8000 bonus

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma points out India's 'Key match winner', it’s not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Check AQI levels in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

World Cup 2023: India, South Africa secure semi-final spots, know qualification scenario for other teams

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Diwali gift for Delhi govt employees: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 7000-8000 bonus

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma points out India's 'Key match winner', it’s not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami

Hollywood actors who want to work in Bollywood

7 health benefits of spinach

8 health benefits of eating sprouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

'Strong case for legal': Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Strong case for legal': Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan calls out for legal action after a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna is going viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Celebs often become victims of cybercrime, and now actress Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video is going viral on social media. In the clip, a woman can be seen wearing a sultry outfit and entering a lift.

The face of the woman is morphed into that of Rashmika's. Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action against the makers, he took to Twitter and wrote, “yes this is a strong case for legal.” Social media users have also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “The use of deepfake technology to create inappropriate videos is deeply concerning and is a violation of privacy and consent. Legal action should definitely be taken in such cases. The individuals responsible for creating and distributing these videos should be held accountable under the law. Cyber laws often cover such acts of digital impersonation and misuse of images, and engaging with legal authorities is a necessary step to ensure that the rights of the affected individuals are protected and justice is served.”

For those unversed, Rashmika and Amitabh were together seen in Goodbye helmed by Vikas Behl. This was Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. It also starred Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles.

Sharing her experience, Rashmika said, “I still can't believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer...A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa .. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It's been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special.”

She will now be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Check AQI levels in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati playing poker leaves internet divided, viral photos causes stir online

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa song to Deepika Padukone

Viral video: Elderly couple dancing to Dil Tera Aashiq will make you say wow, watch

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE