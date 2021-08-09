Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt celebrate Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 25 years in cinema

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrating his 25th year in the film industry. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Manisha Koirala, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan have all posted on social media to commemorate the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone wrote an emotional note on her story. It read "9th November 2007. My debut film Om Shanti Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. And as grateful as I was (And I still am…I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough…to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse".

"Fast forward to 2012.I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying “Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you”. I said,” What?!”. They said, “Yes! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you”. “I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can’t get out of bed right now!” I said. The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!

What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short an ‘iconic partnership’ I believe. And together we’ve created ‘iconic characters’. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever!"

Ranveer Singh on the other hand went all extra. He posted two separate posts and an IGTV.

In one her wrote, “My bond with SLB is very deep. I have done my best work with Him. He is a master of his craft and a true artist. Whenever you are directed by him you have a tremendous growth spurt as a performer. He challenges you, he pushes you to deliver a performance that’s visceral, spirited and comes from a place deep within you. He enriches and inspires you. He nurtures his actors and extracts their very best performances.

Working on an SLB film puts you in a creative flux, and after the process, you feel like evolution has occurred within you. He has an ability to raise the stakes of the conflict in shooting a film scene, such that achieving that gold standard, that degree of excellence often feels like moving target, and he makes you feel like hitting that target is a matter of life and death.

Sometimes It feels as if you are at war with yourself - at war with the limitations and boundaries you’ve become comfortable within. He pushes you forth in a way that propels you and ensures that you win this hard-fought battle with your own constructs.

I feel he truly expands your bandwidth as a performer, because he compels you to find new depths within yourself and he shows you new lengths that you can go to in order to achieve your own personal moment of artistic authenticity and cinematic magic. This essentially makes your repertoire as a performer much deeper and your range and bandwidth much wider. You become addicted to the magic he manages to concoct time after time.”

In another, he continued, “His pursuit of excellence is relentless. That’s what sets him apart. That’s what makes him so great. He is limitless. And His craft is limitless. And when you work with him, you believe that you are limitless.

He has got a rare insight into the human psyche, an incomparable panache for cinema, and an unparalleled flair for drama. He is so inherently operatic, that his signature has come to be recognized as a great sweep and a soaring swell in a given piece of cinematic work. He feels such ownership of his characters that he becomes as much a part of the performance as you. He is like a master puppeteer. He is so hands-on during the entire process. Rarely do you find someone who is so intricately involved in the detailing of the work and in every aspect of the work - whether it is music, costumes, cinematography. His vision is so far-out, the process truly takes you to another world.

I often say working with SLB is like a rite of passage for a creative individual. He brings something out in you that even you didn’t know you had and in doing so reveals the real you to your own self. “

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram and shared a candid photo with Sanjay. She captioned the post as “25 years of the magician & his magic. Love you sir #25YearsOfSLB #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions”

Manisha Koirala also posted on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, “What is life without an impossible dream!!! This was a quote that bought us together!! My dearest friend #sanjaybhansali the #genius who started his career with my bestest film #khamoshi #25years ago..and dazzlers all of us with repeated brilliance one film after another.. what a journey he has had, like many I too bow down to his passion for cinema..love you loads sanjay..a huge congratulations on completing 25years in #hindicinema and big thank you got showing us great cinema #25YearsOfSLB #25yearsofkhamoshi #SanjayLeelaBhansali@bhansaliproductions”

Salman Khan posted an IGTV video wishing SLB the best. He wrote “5 Years of SLB. Congratulations Sanjay on completing 25 glorious years ..”

For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming film.