Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone being on Cannes jury, says 'apna time aayega'

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone/File photo

Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his next Jayeshbhai Jordaar slated to release in cinemas worldwide on May 13. In one of the promotional interviews for the film, Ranveer said he was elated to hear the news about his wife-actress Deepika Padukone being selected as one of the eight jury members at the prestigious 75th Cannes International Film Festival.

In an interaction with Film Companion, Ranveer first broke into a dance when he was asked about his reaction to Deepika making India proud and then said, "I am so happy I had to break out into a dance. I was like ‘waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film.’ That’s huge."

The Gully Boy actor then joked, “I mean I thought to myself ‘yaar, mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury-vury pe? Aaj tak kisi ne bulaya nahi hai, kisi jury pe, ki aap decide karo kiska better hai performance (will I ever get such an opportunity? Will they ever make me be a part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better)."

"But Cannes I mean, like that's huge. Baby is deciding from the best films in the world at the time - which is the better one. It's so crazy. I was like 'wow, this is just too amazing.' I am very proud of everything that she achieves. Every time, I am her designated cheerleader", Ranveer added in his interview to the same portal.



READ | Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan: Indian actresses who became jury members at Cannes

Admiring Deepika further, Ranveer continued, "Whether it's Time magazine, or it's Cannes, or she does stuff that is just unprecedented for mainstream leading women from Indian cinema. And she's forging her own path in that sense, and that's something to be extremely proud of as her partner. She makes me glow with pride."

Apart from Ranveer playing the titular role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shalini Pandey, who made her acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda, stars as Jayesh's wife Mudra Patel. Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah also feature in the film as Jayesh's parents Ramlal Patel and Anuradha Patel.