Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan: Indian actresses who became jury members at Cannes

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, five Indian actresses have served as jury members at the prestigious international film festival Cannes. Apart from these five, Shekhar Kapur, Mira Nair, Mrinal Sen, and Arundhati Roy are the other Indians who have been a part of the Cannes as jury members. In 1950, Chetan Anand was invited to be part of the jury but he politely refused saying he did 'not qualify to be part of such an enlightened panel'. (All images: File photos)