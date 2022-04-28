Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan: Indian actresses who became jury members at Cannes

Do you know only five Indian actresses have served as the jury members at Cannes? Here's a list of them.
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, five Indian actresses have served as jury members at the prestigious international film festival Cannes. Apart from these five, Shekhar Kapur, Mira Nair, Mrinal Sen, and Arundhati Roy are the other Indians who have been a part of the Cannes as jury members. In 1950, Chetan Anand was invited to be part of the jury but he politely refused saying he did 'not qualify to be part of such an enlightened panel'. (All images: File photos)
1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the first Indian actress to become a jury member at the 56th Cannes International Film Festival in 2003. The French actor, producer, and director Patrice Chéreau served as the President of the Jury.
2. Nandita Das
In 2009, Nandita Das was appointed as one of the jury members at the 58th Cannes International Film Festival in 2005. Serbian film actor and director Emir Kusturica headed the jury as its President.
3. Sharmila Tagore
At the 62nd Cannes International Film Festival in 2009, Sharmila Tagore was one of the members of the jury. French actress Isabelle Huppert served as the President of the jury.
4. Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan was appointed as one of the jury members at the 66th Cannes International Film Festival in 2013. American film director and producer Steven Spielberg headed the jury as its President.
5. Deepika Padukone
At the 75th Cannes International Film Festival in 2013 scheduled to be held in May, Deepika Padukone will be one of the jury members. French actor Vincent Lindon will serve as the President of the jury.