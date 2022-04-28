Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan: Indian actresses who became jury members at Cannes

Do you know only five Indian actresses have served as the jury members at Cannes? Here's a list of them.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 28, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, five Indian actresses have served as jury members at the prestigious international film festival Cannes. Apart from these five, Shekhar Kapur, Mira Nair, Mrinal Sen, and Arundhati Roy are the other Indians who have been a part of the Cannes as jury members. In 1950, Chetan Anand was invited to be part of the jury but he politely refused saying he did 'not qualify to be part of such an enlightened panel'. (All images: File photos)

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
1/5

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the first Indian actress to become a jury member at the 56th Cannes International Film Festival in 2003. The French actor, producer, and director Patrice Chéreau served as the President of the Jury.

2. Nandita Das

Nandita Das
2/5

In 2009, Nandita Das was appointed as one of the jury members at the 58th Cannes International Film Festival in 2005. Serbian film actor and director Emir Kusturica headed the jury as its President.

3. Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore
3/5

At the 62nd Cannes International Film Festival in 2009, Sharmila Tagore was one of the members of the jury. French actress Isabelle Huppert served as the President of the jury.

4. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan
4/5

Vidya Balan was appointed as one of the jury members at the 66th Cannes International Film Festival in 2013. American film director and producer Steven Spielberg headed the jury as its President.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
5/5

At the 75th Cannes International Film Festival in 2013 scheduled to be held in May, Deepika Padukone will be one of the jury members. French actor Vincent Lindon will serve as the President of the jury.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sexy and sizzling reels
Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.