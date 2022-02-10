Headlines

Sultan of Delhi teaser: Tahir Bhasin-Mouni Roy-starrer series explores tale of greed, betrayal, ultimate fight for power

Bollywood

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone groove to ‘Gehraiyaan’ song ‘Beqaaboo’ – Watch VIRAL video

“All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan,” Ranveer Singh captioned his Instagram post.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Not only is Deepika Padukone promoting her upcoming film, ‘Gehraiyaan’, but so is Ranveer Singh. On Wednesday, he shared a video of them dancing in their car to the song ‘Beqaboo’.

 

“All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan,” Ranveer captioned his Instagram post. Deepika in reply wrote, “My Biggest Cheerleader! I Love You!” 

While having a conversation with Indian Express Deepika revealed that she has a cheerleader in Ranveer. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress further asserted that she is able to make bolder choices, as she feels the same. However, Deepika accepted that she is less expressive than him. The actress added that Ranveer is able to articulate it nicely, and that's what makes him a tactile person. The actress even said that Ranveer expresses himself openly, likes to hug and kiss.

 

Deepika said that she. her family and Ranveer are totally different. The 'Race 2' actress further added, that although her family is senstive and emotional, they find it difficult to express it.

 

When the actress was quipped about her hubby favourite film, she choose 'Band Baaja Baaraat' over 'Lootera,' 'Padmavat,' 'Gully Boy,' and recent release '83,' and said, "I would say 'Band Baaja Baaraat.' I have seen 'Lootera, 'Gully Boy,' and all of his other films. She asserted that even though 'Gully Boy' is an all-time favourite performance of Singh, right now if she has to say, it would be 'Band Baaja Baaraat". ”

 

‘Gehraiyaan’ is a film directed by Shakun Batra that stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa and is about the complexity of modern relationships. The film follows Alisha (Deepika) as she leaves her boring relationship with Karan (Dhairya) and begins an affair with Zain (Siddhant), the fiance of her cousin Tia (Ananya).

