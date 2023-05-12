Ranveer Singh can't stop praising 'babygirl' Deepika Padukone for featuring on Time magazine cover: 'World at your feet'

Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone for featuring on Time magazine cover

Recently, a video is taking rounds on social media wherein Ranveer Singh could be seen crashing Deepika Padukone’s interview and now, the actor has expressed his happiness about her wife featuring on the Time magazine’s cover.

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared photos of Deepika Padukone from Time magazine’s cover and cheered for her. The actor penned a sweet note for the actress which read, “World at your feet! Proud of you, baby girl! (kissing face emoji)." He also shared the post on his story and wrote, “Iconic” to which Deepika replied on her story, “My happy place.”

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing about Ranveer Singh’s post hyping her wife, actress Deepika Padukone. One of the comments read, “what else can a gf or wife ask for from a supportive bf or husband.” Another commented, “Lucky man.” another fan wrote, “Husband ho toh aisa (husbands should be like you).” Another wrote, “you are her biggest cheerleader.”

Deepika Padukone recently talked about her marriage in an interview with Time magazine and said, “I love spending time with my husband. I have married my best friend. We are so goofy with each other. My most vulnerable, most clumsy, my most expressive. We have known each other for 10 years almost. Its my happy place.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on July 28.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter helmed by Siddharth Anand. She will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the film. Other than this, she also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline.

