Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh trolled for 'cringe' PDA during interview, fans defend them: 'Why so much hate...'

Ranveer Singh surprises Deepika Padukone during interview

Deepika Padukone recently achieved another milestone as she was featured on the Time Magazine cover page as ‘global star’. In a new video shared by the magazine, the actress can be seen sharing a kiss with her husband Ranveer Singh.

Time Magazine shared a video on Instagram wherein Deepika Padukone was seen talking about her marriage. However, the actress got a pleasant surprise from Ranveer Singh who visited her during the interview. The couple was seen kissing each other and holding hands in between the interview. The actor revealed that he happened to be shooting nearby and thought to surprise her.

In the video, Deepika Padukone could be seen saying, “I love spending time with my husband. I have married my best friend. We are so goofy with each other. My most vulnerable, most clumsy, my most expressive. We have known each other for 10 years almost. It's my happy place.”

The video devided the internet, while a section of social media users trolled the couple for ‘cringe PDA’, others defended them and called them, “best couple”. One of the comments read, “they are so beautiful.” Another wrote, “The most humble, poised couple.” Another trolled the couple and said, “PDA at the cringest level.” Another wrote, “totally not fake.” Defending the couple a fan wrote, “it’s sad people can celebrate love.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently impressed fans with her role in the blockbuster movie Pathaan. The actress will be next seen in the movie Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. She will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Other than this, she also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and is scheduled to release on July 28.

