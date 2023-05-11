Deepika Padukone talks about RRR, The Elephant Whisperers winning Oscar, says ‘I don’t think we should be happy…’

Deepika Padukone on RRR, The Elephant Whisperers winning Oscar

Deepika Padukone once again made her fans proud by becoming the new ‘global star’ to feature on the Time Magazine cover. The actress is credited with ‘bringing the world to Bollywood’ with her work. The actress also talked about India’s performance at the Oscars and facing constant political backlash for her movies.

In a conversation with an international magazine, Deepika Padukone opened up on India’s performance at the Oscars and said, “But I don’t think we should be happy with one Oscar for a song and one Oscar for a documentary, I hope we can look at this as the beginning of an opportunity.”

Deepika Padukone’s movie Padmaavat faced backlash and protest from Karni Sena and even her recent film, Pathaan was under controversy even before its release because of her wearing a saffron bikini in a song. Sharing her feelings about facing this ‘constant’ political backlash, the actress said, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.”

Deepika Padukone shared the picture with her fans on Instagram. The actress exuded bossy vibes as she was featured on the cover of Time Magazine. Fans were delighted and proud to see the pic and expressed their happiness in the comment section. One of the comments read, “You always proved yourself, queen for a reason.” Another wrote, “The global queen.” Another fan commented, “You deserve all of this.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who is currently enjoying the success of her film Pathaan will be next seen in the movie Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to release in January 2024. Other than this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

