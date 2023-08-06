Headlines

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Gautam Adani's first big move after Hindenburg saga, gives Rs 5,000 crore boost to his Rs 93,600 crore firm

This cricketer has highest IPL earnings ever; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jadeja with whopping salary

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Gautam Adani's first big move after Hindenburg saga, gives Rs 5,000 crore boost to his Rs 93,600 crore firm

This cricketer has highest IPL earnings ever; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jadeja with whopping salary

Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Mind-boggling Instagram fees charged by Indian celebs

IAS, IPS officers who married fellow Civil Servants

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Helmed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is seeing a solid run at the box office due to the rave reviews it has received from audiences and critics for its performances, screenplay, and direction.

The film earned a domestic net India collection of Rs 80.08 crore in its first eight days of theatrical release and as per early estimates shared by the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the Karan Johar directorial took a solid jump of more than 70% on its second Saturday collecting Rs 11.50 crore, which would take it domestic net earning to Rs 90.58 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club on its second Sunday, as the film posted a strong total in its first weekend itself. This would make Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer the sixth film in 2023 to cross the three-digit mark at the India net box office after Pathaan, Adipurush, The Kerala Story, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The romantic drama marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released on Diwali in 2016. With his latest release, Karan has gone back to his roots with a family entertainer filled with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das in prominent roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

READ | Karan Johar opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'I needed it to be a peck'

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

India's first box office superstar gave 20 silver jubilee hits, lost fame as films flopped, had to work as casting agent

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam, whose life inspired Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003

Meet the CA-turned-CEO who leads Rs 30,291 crore company

Bengaluru startup lays off 18 employees, extends support in job search

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE