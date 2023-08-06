Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years.

Helmed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is seeing a solid run at the box office due to the rave reviews it has received from audiences and critics for its performances, screenplay, and direction.

The film earned a domestic net India collection of Rs 80.08 crore in its first eight days of theatrical release and as per early estimates shared by the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the Karan Johar directorial took a solid jump of more than 70% on its second Saturday collecting Rs 11.50 crore, which would take it domestic net earning to Rs 90.58 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club on its second Sunday, as the film posted a strong total in its first weekend itself. This would make Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer the sixth film in 2023 to cross the three-digit mark at the India net box office after Pathaan, Adipurush, The Kerala Story, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The romantic drama marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released on Diwali in 2016. With his latest release, Karan has gone back to his roots with a family entertainer filled with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das in prominent roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

