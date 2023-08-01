Headlines

Karan Johar opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'I needed it to be a peck'

Dharmendra plays Ranveer Singh's grandfather, while Shabana Azmi plays Alia Bhatt's grandmother in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide at the box office worldwide on its fifth day of theatrical release, i.e. on Tuesday, August 1. The film has received an amazing response from audiences and critics, who are hailing the film for its perfect humour and emotions.

One of the most talked about moments in the film has been Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene, who get reunited by their grandchildren Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the film. Now, in a recent interview, Karan Johar talked about the sequence in detail and shared that the two actors performed the same with 'absolute aplomb'.

In an interview with Film Companion, the filmmaker was asked if it was difficult to convince Dharmendra and Shabana for their kiss and he replied, "No (it was not hard to convince either of the actors). Shabana ji is a trooper. She is a master actor. What an actor, she is a baap actor (great actor). There was no question. Dharam ji (Dharmendra) was like 'Haan karna hai toh karna hai (if it has to be done, it has to be done)'. Two great veterans just performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. I needed it to be a peck; that was what I wanted."

"One of my all-time favourites is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar (from the 1961 film Hum Dono) and it had to be their song because that's what she says in the dialogue about 'Mall Road pe woh walks, hum dono ka woh re-run, humara woh favourite gana (Mall Road walks, our re-run, our favourite song). And that became the thematic kind of connection between Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia) as well. It was just glorious to see them (Dharmendra and Shabana)", the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director further added.

Apart from Ranveer, Alia, Dharmendra, and Shabana, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Choudhury, Aamir Bashir, and Churni Ganguly in prominent roles.

READ | Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

 

