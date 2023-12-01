Headlines

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: 'I am hoping to make…'

Ranveer Singh says he wants to give Don 3 his spin, and interpretation and talks about the criticism on him being cast in the franchise instead of Shah Rukh Khan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain the audience as the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's hit franchise. However, after the first glimpse introducing him as the new Don was released on social media, several users criticised him and trolled him for replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise. Now the actor has opened up on the same and called it 'natural'.

Ranveer Singh recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival. The actor talked about becoming the new Don and said, "I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation." He further talked about getting trolled for the same and said, "It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of skepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of skepticism. So, this is only natural." 

He added, "Taking the baton forward in this franchise and continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars – the significance of that is not lost on me. So, I will give it my best shot and you will see the very best of me and I will put my best foot forward for Don undoubtedly." 

The original version of Don starring Amitabh Bachchan in dual role was created by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Later, Javed's son and actor-director Farhan Akhtar rebooted the franchise with Shah Rukh Kahn, who also starred in a 2011 sequel. However, for the threequel, Shah Rukh Khan did not agree with the script and hence turned down the offer to return as Don and the role went to Ranveer Singh. 

Other than Don 3, Ranveer Singh also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. 

