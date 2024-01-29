Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's performance on Pehle Bhi Main invites criticism.

Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's chemistry in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was much loved by the audience. Triptii became an overnight star with her performance in the film. However, recently, the duo's performance on Pehle Bhi Main in an award function invited criticism from the audience.

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri performed on Animal's hit track Pehle Bhi Main at Filmfare Awards 2024. While Ranbir was seen wearing an all-black outfit, Triptii was seen wearing a short red dress. Their performance, however, looked 'unplanned' and disappointed the audience. A Reddit user shared the video and captioned, "Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti's dance performance."

Netizens expressed their disappointment with their performance and called it 'cringe'. One of the comments read, "feels like this was planned at the last minute." Another wrote, "It looks sooooo awkward! Mere school main primary kids would dance better than this." Another user wrote, "ye college ka wo cringe couple lgra hai jise best jodi ka award chahiye hota xD." Another comment read, "Bacchon ke school function se props aur costume utha liya. Pura filmfare idhar hi dekh liya par dekhne layak nahi tha." Another user wrote, "Why’s this so cringe."

Triptii Dimri became National Crush after her performance as Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Ranbir and Triptii's intimate scenes in the film took over the social media and the actress' Instagram following saw a huge spike.

Talking about Animal's success, Triptii Dimri told ANI, "I have got a very overwhelming response for ‘Animal’. I thank my stars every night before I go to sleep for whatever has happened because I feel that I got lucky. I feel that it is a very special moment in my life. It feels good when you work and your audiences connect with you. This is what you work for and this is what you want from the audience when the film comes out."