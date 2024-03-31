Ranbir Kapoor reveals his late father Rishi Kapoor once hit him very hard: 'Main chappal...'

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his late father Rishi Kapoor once hit him during Diwali Puja.

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor, appeared on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. They shared memories of their family on the show and while talking about it, Ranbir revealed that his father once hit him.

He said, "Mujhe ek hi baar bohot zor ki pari thi! Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa bohot religious the. I think I was eight or nine years old. Toh main chappal pehenke andar chala gaya tha mandir mein. Toh mujhe dapli pari thi (He hit me only once, very hard! He was a religious man, and I had entered the temple premises without opening my shoes. So he had hit me on the head)!"

Ranbir then jokingly said it was Neetu who scolded him as a child and even used a hanger! On the show, Ranbir talked about Raha and said he loves her so much. Now, he wants to spend more and more time at home so that he can play with Raha. Even Neetu agreed to Ranbir and said he has changed as a person also.

Meanwhile, a source told Bollywood Life, “Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than ₹ 250 crore once it’s all done. And this will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.”

The source further added, “It is also said that Ranbir Kapoor, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in the B-Town (Bollywood). Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own four flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than ₹60 crore.”

