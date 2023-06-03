Ranbir Kapoor looks unrecognisable as professor in Animal, leaked video from set goes viral

A leaked photo of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal set

In 2022, Ranbir Kapoor starred in the top-grosser of the year, Brahmastra. The actor's next project, Animal is already one of the awaited releases of the year, and the hype will get pumped with this update.

On Saturday, a photo and video of Ranbir Kapoor from the set of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal leaked, and it left the netizens amazed. In the leaked video from a college class setup, an unrecognised Ranbir is wearing a plain white shirt with a tie. The blackboard behind the actor has a theory about 'heat and mass transformation.' The leaked video also captured a part of a conversation between Kapoor and director Vanga. A fan club dedicated to Kapoor uploaded the video on his Twitter account and wrote, "Heat and mass transformation. #RanbirKapoor #Animal."

Here's the video

Earlier, there was another leaked video in which Ranbir was looking deadly in a gangster avatar. Within months, this is the second major leak from the film, and it gives a significant hint about the movie's plot. If we consider these two videos, narrate the story and arc of Ranbir's character, who goes on a journey from being a professor to a ruthless ganglord.

In January, a leaked video from the shoot captured a presumed weapon deal, where Ranbir walks towards his car, taking a puff from a cigarette, and his men pull out some rifles from the rear side of Range Rover to deliver the consignment. Kapoor means business, and his look promises to showcase Ranbir like never before. Ranbir's fan shared the video from the shoot and captioned it saying, "Finally a badass gangster film #Animal #RanbirKapoor."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film will release in cinemas on August 11. The film will clash with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer.