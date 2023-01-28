Ranbir Kapoor looks flamboyant as gangster in Animal, leaked shooting video leaves fans thrilled: 'Aag lagegi'

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor was captured shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action-drama Animal. Fans of the actor leaked the filming of a film, and they are calling him a badass gangster.

The video captured a presumed weapon deal, where Ranbir walks towards his car, taking a puff from a cigarette, and his men pull out some rifles from the rear side of Range Rover to deliver the consignment. Kapoor means business, and his look promises to showcase Ranbir like never before. Ranbir's fan shared the video from the shoot and captioned it saying, "Finally a badass gangster film #Animal #RanbirKapoor."

Ranbir's fans are raving about his look, and they are calling Animal a sure-shot hit at the box office. A user wrote, "With black range Rover he is looking real gangster.. Damm man.. Aag lagegi ab." Another user claimed, "This character arc is going to be mental." One of the netizens wrote, "this is gonna be huge." Another netizen added, "Chalo kuch to naya dekhne ko milega (Finally, we will get to see something different)."

Yesterday, a video of Ranbir Kapoor throwing away the phone of his fan left the netizens baffled. Viral Bhayani shared the reel on his Instagram. As per the video, Ranbir was posing with one of the fans, and the latter was trying to get a selfie. The multiple attempts irked Kapoor, and he took the phone from his fan, and throw it away. The photographer posted the video with the caption, "Shocking Ranbir Kapoor throws away fan's phone !! #RanbirKapoor #Controversy."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Animal will release in cinemas on August 11, 2023. The film will clash with Sunny Deol's much-awaited Gadar 2.