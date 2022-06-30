Ranbir Kapoor calls Deepika Padukone a 'veteran', dishes out details about breakup scene in Tamasha

Agar Tum Saath Ho-Tamasha/Twitter

It is widely known that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fell in love when they met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno and dated for approximately two years before calling off their relationship as Katrina Kaif entered Ranbir's life. Now, the Shamshera star has talked about the acting skills of the Gehraiyaan actress calling her a 'veteran'.

In an interview with Brut India, Ranbir broke down some of the most crucial scenes in his career. When he was talking about the famous breakup scene, picturised on the beautiful track Agar Tum Saath Ho, from Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, he was in completely awe of his co-star and said that the scene was championed by Deepika's performance.

He said, "There are certain scenes that tilt towards an actor’s character, and the scene really had my character arc because he was churning, he was going through something. But I think the way Deepika performed it, what Deepika brought to the table, she made it come alive because you really felt pain. And because of that, it was such a reactive scene. What I was doing, she was reacting, what she was doing, I was reacting."



Speaking about his on-screen experience with Deepika, Ranbir further added, "I’ve always had such a good time working with Deepika because we started off together. She’s grown so much as an actor, we did our second film together, called Bachna Ae Haseeno. And I worked with her again on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I don’t think I have ever been so surprised by an actor’s growth. Because I know Deepika so closely, I was so impressed. By the time we reached Tamasha, she was a veteran, you know, and she was surprising me with each shot, and everything she was doing."

Meanwhile, Ranbir married Alia Bhatt earlier this year on April 14 and Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2018.