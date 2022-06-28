Netizens hound Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif for 'khushkhabri' after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy

Deepika, Alia, Ranbir, Katrina/File photos

On Monday, Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced that they are expecting their first child together. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub, in the pregnancy announcement post.

Soon after Alia shared the news, netizens stormed Twitter expressing their excitement for Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to give them 'khushkhabri'.

Taking a jibe at Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, Twitter users posted memes and reactions on the micro-blogging site, making funny references to the pregnancy announcement.

Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh on November 14, 2018, while Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021.

While many congratulatory messages poured in for the new parents-to-be, a condom brand had earlier shared a funny and quirky congratulatory message for them. Durex India, on their Instagram account, dropped a funny post as their marketing strategy, which reads, "Mehfil mein teri "hum to clearly nahi the congratulations", with reference to the song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Sharing this hilarious post, Durex India captioned, "The JOMO is REAL! Congratulations Alia & Ranbir."

Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year and will soon be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Dharma Productions' upcoming film Brahmastra. Individually, while Alia will be soon seen making her Hollywood debut in heart of Stone, Ranbir has Shamshera, scheduled for a release on July 22.