Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Neetu Kapoor reacts to paps saying 'dadi banne waale ho aap'

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, ALia Bhatt/Viral Bhayani-Instagram

Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday, announced the news of her pregnancy with a special post on her Instagram account. In the picture, the actress can be seen in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, with his back to the camera, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon. Sharing this post, the Kapoor and Sons actor captioned, "Our baby ..... Coming soon" followed by a heart and sparks emoji. Along with this, she shared another post of a lion family, where the lioness can be seen nudging the lion and the cub is looking at them, indicating that the couple's little cub is on its way.

Soon after Alia shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with their wishes and reactions, as fans weren't expecting this news from the couple so soon.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor, who was snapped by the paps as she was leaving her vanity van presumably for a shoot in Mumbai, has reacted to the good news. As the paps congratulated Neetu Kapoor on the news her son and daughter-in-law, Ranbir and Alia shared Monday morning, she smiled graciously. Neetu is seen humbly thanking the paps for congratulating her.

Meanwhile, many big Bollywood celebrities also poured wishes for the soon-to-be-parents. "Oh my my Congratulationsssss" actor Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post. Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion". Karan Johar commented, "Heart is bursting", followed by three heart emoticons.

The Brahmastra couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Highway actor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva along with Ranbir Kapoor. The Rockstar actor, on the other hand, will be next seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.