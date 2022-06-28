Neetu Kapoor imitates Ranbir Kapoor's dialogue from Shamshera, netizens call her 'best mother in B-town'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen after four years with his period actioner Shamshera slated to release in cinemas on July 22. Since the actor's first look was revealed, his family members, including his actress-wife Alia Bhatt, have been busy promoting the film sharing its teaser and trailer on their social media handles.

And now, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor was seen imitating his dialogue from the Karan Malhotra directorial as she was snapped by the paparazzi when she stepped out of what looked like her vanity van from the shooting of Dance Deewane Juniors, the dance-based reality show for kids which the actress is currently judging along with Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi.

In a video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account on Monday, June 27, Neetu is seen cutely imitating Ranbir's dialogue from the film when one of the shutterbugs takes the name of her latest release JugJugg Jeeyo. Neetu corrects him and says, "JugJugg Jeeyo nahi, ab Shamshera bolo yaar" before she mouths Ranbir's dialogue, "Janam Se Dacait Aur Karam Se Aazaad".

She got the first word incorrect as the dialogue goes, 'Karam Se Dacait...Dharam Se Aazaad', but this cute way of promoting Ranbir's upcoming film shows her unparalleled love for her son. Shamshera features the Brahmastra actor in his first double role and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Netizens were quick to react to the clip as one of them called her 'the best mother in B-town', while another commented, "Wow @neetu54 growing younger by the day awesome". Some Instagram users even trolled her with comments such as, "Jab se Rishi Kapoor mara hai, yeh form me aa gayi hai" and "Isko dekh dekh ke pak gaye, har jagah hai".



Meanwhile, senior Kapoor is on cloud nine as she is soon going to be a grandmother after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their first pregnancy on Monday, June 27. Reacting to the news, Neetu had dropped an unseen lovely picture of the couple along with giving her blessings as she wrote, "God bless" and added two red hearts emojis.