Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple to tie the knot in intimate ceremony, details inside

The big day has here! Fans are unable to remain calm as their favourite Bollywood pair, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are going to marry today.

has put them to rest by telling paps yesterday that the wedding will take place today, April 14th, 2022. She confirmed the venue, stating that the wedding will take place at Ranbir's home, Vaastu.

At the Mehendi ceremony yesterday, celebrities were seen arriving and also posing for paps.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's bodyguards were seen in another video going viral on social media putting pink stickers on the workers' cameras to prevent any images from being leaked from inside.

Neetu Singh did an excellent job of keeping the couple's wedding a secret, and she didn't reveal anything specific about the wedding when she was spotted in the media last week. After a few media sightings, Neetu became irritated by the media's frequent questions regarding the wedding date.

As per the reports, a pooja ceremony was held on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in remembrance of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father. In the second half of the day, the Mehendi function took place. Apart from Ranbir's home, Vastu, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow, the two properties of the Kapoor family have been lit up for the celebrations. The paparazzi are camped outside these three locations to capture the minutest of developments of the grand celebrations.



Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple to tie knot tomorrow, confirms Neetu Singh



Meanwhile, Alia is enjoying the success of her latest two films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' while Ranbir is preparing for the release of his action thriller 'Shamshera,' which will be released on July 22 and co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

The duo will appear together for the first time in Ayan's upcoming epic adventure 'Brahmastra' trilogy, the first instalment of which will be released on September 9th.