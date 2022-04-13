Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Amitabh Bachchan extends heartfelt greetings

B-town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to tie the knot on the occasion of Baisakhi. On Wednesday, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs were spotted outside RK’s residence as the pre-wedding festivities have started already.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and extended his heartfelt wishes to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On Wednesday, Big B, dropped a video of Ranbir-Alia’s love song ‘Kesariya’ from ‘Brahmastra’.

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let`s kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmastra.”

Earlier, Neetu Singh herself confirmed that the couple is getting married tomorrow, April 14, at Ranbir's house Vastu. The Mehandi ceremony of the duo has already become the hottest event of the day. The star-studded pre-wedding festivity has been attended by many celebs, and while posing for media, Alia's future mother-in-law Neetu Singh and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor opened up on the duo and revealed the wedding date.

As per the reports, a pooja ceremony was held on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in remembrance of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father. In the second half of the day, the Mehendi function took place. Apart from Ranbir's home, Vastu, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow, the two properties of the Kapoor family have been lit up for the celebrations. The paparazzi are camped outside these three locations to capture the minutest of developments of the grand celebrations.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The fantasy adventure epic is helmed by Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji.

