Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple to tie knot tomorrow, confirms Neetu Singh

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Singh finally broke the silence at his son's wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

Neetu Singh finally confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor is getting married to Alia Bhatt tomorrow, April 14, at their Vastu house. 

Here's Neetu Singh confirming the wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Neetu Singh has kept Ranbir-Alia's wedding secret for the past week. 

