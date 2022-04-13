Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple to tie knot tomorrow, confirms Neetu Singh

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
Neetu Singh finally confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor is getting married to Alia Bhatt tomorrow, April 14, at their Vastu house.
Here's Neetu Singh confirming the wedding
Neetu Singh has kept Ranbir-Alia's wedding secret for the past week.
