'Ram Setu': Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha off to Ayodhya for mahurat shot

Akshay Kumar is back from his family holidays in the Maldives and has jumped back to work. After returning to Mumbai, the actor has flown to Ayodhya to give the mahurat shot of his forthcoming film Ram Setu. Akshay took to his social media pages and shared a candid photo with his two leading ladies from the film Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha before they boarded a private plane.

In the candid photo, Akshay is seen in a black shirt and olive green pants while donned a salt-and-pepper hairdo. On the other hand, Jacqueline wore a white Anarkali suit with a white sheer dupatta. Whereas Nushrratt wore a white and pink salwar suit.

While sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi."

Check it out below:

Even Jacqueline shared an in-flight selfie posing with Akshay and Nushrratt sharing her excitement for Ram Setu's mahurat shot in Ayodhya.

Take a look:

In a statement, director Abhishek Sharma spoke about Akshay's character by stating, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his."

About Jacqueline and Nushrratt, Sharma shared, "They both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts. We are keeping their looks under wraps for now!"