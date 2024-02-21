Rakul Preet Singh ties the knot with Jackky Bhagnani in traditional ceremony in Goa

The newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had two wedding ceremonies - first Anand Karaj, followed by the Sindhi ceremony in which they took the seven pheras.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married. The couple tied the knot with each other in a traditional ceremony at the luxurious hotel ITC Grand Goa on Wednesday, Februray 21. The newlyweds had two wedding ceremonies - first Anand Karaj, followed by the Sindhi ceremony in which they took the seven pheras.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple hosted a grand sangeet ceremony at the same venue on Tuesday night. The pre-wedding festivities were attended by Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and the couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Shilpa and Raj even grooved to the song Mundiya Tu Bachke Rahi at the sangeet ceremony and their videos went viral on social media.

Rakul Preet and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in 2021. On the occasion of the actress's 31st birthday, the actor-producer Jackky had shared a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand with their backs towards the camera. He penned a sweet birthday wish for Rakul, who shared the same post on her Instagram and thanked him.

After their wedding, Jackky Bhagnani will gear up for the release of his production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The much-awaited big budget action film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, and is slated to release on April 10 on the occasion of Eid.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's pan-India vigilante action film Indian 2, which is the sequel to his own 1996 film Indian. Apart from Kamal and Rakul, the sequel features an ensemble cast of S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Bobby Simha among others.