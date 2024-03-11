Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Twitter
Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat'

Rakul Preet Singh recalls how her Army officer dad grilled then-boyfriend, now-husband Jackky Bhagnani when they first met

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Edited by : Abhimanyu Mathur

Rakul Preet Singh with her dad (L) and husband Jackky Bhagnani (R)
Rakul Preet Singh has been having a productive time in her career with critically-acclaimed films like Chhatriwali as well as box office success in the form of Ayalaan. Amid all this, the actress marked a personal milestone as well. She tied the knot with filmmaker-boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani last month. At the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024, where Rakul was the special guest, the actress opened up about her equation with Jackky and the hilarity that ensued when she introduced him to her parents.

Jackky and Rakul made their relationship public in 2021 with an Instagram post. The two dated for over two years before tying the knot on February 21 in Goa. When asked about what endears her to Jackky the most, Rakul said, “What is really adorable about him is that he is really a gentle person and he always has a smile o his face no matter what the situation is. That is a very good quality to have.”

But then, Rakul admitted that Jackky does have an annoying habit too, something she clarified he is getting better with now. She explained, “I am a very punctual person, a stickler for time, which comes from my dad. In the beginning he’d say five minutes and those five minutes would be an hour. I would just tell him say one hour. For me, that’s very important and that’s gotten better. His five minutes is now about 20 minutes.”

Rakul comes from an Army background with her father a retired officer of the Indian Army. The actress said that he was a disciplinarian, if not strict. So, was Jackky nervous at the prospect of meeting his then-girlfriend’s Army officer dad? Rakul laughed at the question and responsed, “I think I was the most worried. I prepped my dad and told him ‘he is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not army.’ But then fathers being fathers ask the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared.”

Recalling the incident from 2021, Rakul said, “He had come to Delhi for my mom’s birthday. I had prepped my dad saying dn’t make it awkward because we had just started dating. I told him ‘you just see the boy’. I told Jackky not to worry because he won’t ask anything. Then we were having lunch and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘work and all is good but what is your plan with my daughter’. My food got stuck in my throat.”

But the actress said that Jackky’s response to the question won her dad over. “The funniest thing was that he just took it very well and said, ‘whenever she is ready, I am ready’. And that was it, my father became a fan,” she said.

Rakul had a good 2023 with critically acclaimed films like Chhatriwali and has already begun 2024 on a promising note with Ayalaan. The actress will be seen next in two mega films – Indian 2 and Ramayan.

