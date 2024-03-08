Rakul Preet Singh at DNA Women Achievers Awards: 'When you have not been served things on a platter, you...' | Exclusive

Rakul Preet Singh discussed her life, career, and more on stage at the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in Delhi recently.

Rakul Preet Singh was the winner of the Powerhouse Performer of the Year award at the DNA New-Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024 held in Delhi on Wednesday. The actress, known for her work in several languages across India, graced the occasion and spoke about her journey in cinema, how her parents supported her, and why she remembers her milestones.

Rakul comes from a defence background. Her father is a retired Army officer. But she said that her parents were always supportive of her acting aspirations. “It was my mom who identified that I had a flair for acting and that I was a dramebaaz since I was a little kid. My mom identified that and my dad supported that so there was never a situation where I had to convince them. Dad is disciplined but he is not strict. There is a fine line between two,” shared the actress

Rakul added that her parents’ approach to raising her and her brother Aman was ahead of its time. She explained, “Both my parents always supported me, never differentiated between a boy and a girl. They let us do a hundred things, put us in all sorts of sports from table tennis to swimming to golf. They wanted to see what is it that we are naturally getting drifted towards. That was very ahead of its time. If it wasn’t for their support, I wouldn’t have done an iota of work that I have.”

During the interaction, we quizzed Rakul on some nuggets and facts about her own career. Quite unsurprisingly, Rakul scored 100% in the quiz, showing that she remembers almost everything about her career. “I feel when you have really worked hard for every single achievement and when you have not had it easy or served on a platter, you do remember moments,” she said, adding, “You remember things like your first award. I categorically remember the first time the crowd was screaming my name. These are memories because you have dreamt to be there.”

Rakul had a good 2023 with critically acclaimed films like Chhatriwali and has already begun 2024 on a promising note with Ayalaan. The actress will be seen next in two mega films – Indian 2 and Ramayan.