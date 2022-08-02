Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar, director Aanand L Rai, cast promote family drama in Dubai

Akshay Kumar-Aanand L Rai promote Raksha Bandhan in Dubai

Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his next film Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai who previously worked with the actor in the 2021 musical film Atrangi Re in which Kumar made a special appearance. The family emotional drama stars Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady.

Akshay and Aanand, along with other cast members recently flew to Dubai to promote their film. The team gave multiple interviews, visited City Centre Diera mall and addressed a mammoth crowd after showcasing the film's impressive trailer on a grand scale at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.

Recently, in an interview to a leading daily, Akshay Kumar said while speaking about his role in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, "I had a lot of fun playing my role in Raksha Bandhan. It is a character that belongs to a middle-class family embroiled in everyday middle-class problems trying to make ends meet and having the responsibility of getting his four sisters married."

The Sooryavanshi actor stated how his role is unique in the film as he continued, "I've essayed many roles in my career, strangely I haven't worked in a film which focuses on this special brother-sister bond, something which is so relatable and universal. Actually, I don't think we have many such films in our industry. So, in that sense, I got to try something new."



Directed by Aanand L Rai, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani, and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon, Raksha Bandhan also features talented actors like Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur. Slated to release on August 11, 2022, the film will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.