Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar shares BTS photos with Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai a month ahead of release

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

With exactly a month left for Raksha Bandhan to release, Akshay Kumar shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film's sets with the lead actress Bhumi Pednekar, director Aanand L Rai and other cast members on his Instagram handle calling the pictures 'special moments of this very special film'.

Captioning the five photos, the Bell Bottom actor wrote, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding (red heart emoji) Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas."

In the first picture, Akshay can be seen hugging Rai and Bhumi with an eye-blink expression. In the second picture, the Raanjhanaa director can be seen giving a warm hug to the Bachchhan Paandey actor while he sits on a chair in a blue-checked shirt. Another picture features Kumar with all the female actors of Raksha Bandhan - Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur, and Sadiaa Khateeb.



READ | Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha, Thank God vs Ram Setu, Drishyam 2 vs Bheed: Big Bollywood clashes in 2022

In the fourth photo, the 54-year-old actor could be seen kissing her on-screen sister Sadia Khateeb on her forehead, meanwhile the Zero director stands behind the Shikara actress. In the last picture, Akshay struck a pose with all his on-screen sisters, sitting on the top of a terrace in his Raksha Bandhan look.

Slated to release on August 11, 2022, the Aanand L. Rai directorial will face a clash with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated drama Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aamir, the Advait Chandan-directed film, which is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood drama Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij in prominent roles with Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya making his Bollywood debut.