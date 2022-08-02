Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar reveals why his role in the film is unique, says 'strangely I haven't...'

Akshay Kumar-Raksha Bandhan/PR handout

Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan is gearing up for a release on August 11. With the movie's music album already being a fan favourite and the trailer building great anticipation amongst the audience and of course, it being an Akshay Kumar film, the movie has already ticked off the golden trifecta and it seems like the film might be received well at the box ofifce.

Recently, in an interview to a leading daily, Akshay Kumar said while speaking about his role in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, "I had a lot of fun playing my role in Raksha Bandhan. It is a character that belongs to a middle class family embroiled in everyday middle class problems trying to make ends meet and having the responsibility of getting his four sisters married."

When asked how his role and the movie in general is unique than the ones he's done before, he says, "I've essayed many roles in my career, strangely I haven't worked in a film which focuses on this special brother-sister bond, something which is so relatable and universal. Actually I don't think we have many such films in our industry. So, in that sense, I got to try something new."

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon. Music of Rakshabandhan has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and Lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Raksha Bandhan featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur is all set to release on August 11 2022.