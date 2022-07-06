Rajkummar Rao says can't be 'part of herd' as he reacts to success of pan-India films RRR, KGF 2

KGF 2- Rajkumaar Rao- RRR

The massive success of pan-Indian films like RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 have given a wake-up call to several filmmakers in cracking out the formula of a 'hit' film. However, Rajkummar Rao feels that there isn't a fixed formula for making churning out a blockbuster. The actor who is currently busy promoting his upcoming release Hit- The First Case, spoke about the current trend to India Today, and said, "No one knows the formula of a hit film, you have to keep trying and then leave it to destiny. I haven't really thought about why South films are doing well, maybe because they are good films, the hard work shows. But I believe cinema goes through phases."

Rajkummar further emphasises his view and added, "At one point we were shooting songs in Switzerland, then we started telling small-town stories, and now it is time for larger-than-life cinema that the South offers" In the midst of the rise of pan-India films, Rao isn't too keen in following the trend. Instead, he believes in making his own path. "As an actor, I rather do films I can be proud of, not necessarily something that is working. As long as my producers don't lose money, I can keep telling stories. I would rather do films I will be proud of. I don't want to be part of a herd." The Ludo actor further asserted, "It is okay if my films don't make Rs100 crore at the box office."

In the same conversation, Rajkummar also spoke about nepotism and stated that it will always be there, but there are opportunities as well. "Nepotism will always be there, but now there are many opportunities. I have friends who were my classmates but are getting recognition now, thanks to OTT platforms. Like Jaideep (Ahlawat) who did so well in Pataal Lok and Pratik (Gandhi) in Scam 1992. So, nepotism will be there, but at last, your work and talent will speak." Rao's next Hit- The First Case will hit cinemas on July 15.