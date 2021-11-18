Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa make first appearance after wedding, actress laughs as pap calls her 'bhabhiji' - WATCH

Wednesday night, newlyweds star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. The two lovebirds had been dating each other for over a decade.

Soon after Rajkummar and Patralekhaa landed in Mumbai, the paps surrounded them at the airport to click some pictures and record video clips of the newlywed couple. While Patralekhaa was seen dressed in a red saree teamed with a matching red blouse, exuding a newlywed glow, Rajkummar Rao was seen donning white trousers paired with a white shirt featuring a distressed hem.

In the video clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the two lovebirds were seen happily posing for the paps at the airport. In one of the clips, Patralekhaa is seen laughing hard as one of the paps calls her 'bhabhiji' to get her attention and make her face towards his camera.

Patralekha's reaction to being addressed as 'bhabhiji' is so adorable. Watch it below.



For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on Monday, November 15 in Chandigarh. The actor shared a picture on Instagram on Monday evening after the wedding rituals took place.

Sharing the first photos from their wedding, Rajkummar wrote: "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Patralekhaa too shared a few pictures from the wedding. "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here`s to our forever," she wrote.

The couple has been in a relationship for 11 years. Recently, a video of Rajkummar going down on one knee and asking his ladylove to marry him went viral. Their wedding invite too took over social media.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have together worked in films such as 'Citylights' and the web show 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.