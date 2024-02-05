Twitter
Headlines

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Meet actor who quit college, made tea on sets, has 29 flops and just 1 solo hit, still worth Rs 280 crore, owns...

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

Viral video: Reporter slaps herself during live broadcast, here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

10 Pakistani shows that became popular in India 

Indian pacers with best Test match bowling figures vs England

Gout pain: 8 ways to use cumin seeds to manage uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Meet actor who quit college, made tea on sets, has 29 flops and just 1 solo hit, still worth Rs 280 crore, owns...

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Rajkumar Santoshi talks about reuniting with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi says he is collaborating with A R Rahman and Javed Akhtar on Lahore 1947, a film that also marks his reunion with actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. Santoshi directed Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna while he and Deol have worked extensively on hits like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Aamir is producing Lahore 1947 with Deol playing the lead role.

"Lahore 1947 is a very special film. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in 'Andaz Apna Apna' and this time, he is collaborating as a producer. With Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak," Santoshi said in a statement.

"For a film of this magnitude, I can't think of anyone else than A R Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I have shared a very good bond with each other for many years, and having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon," he added.

The filmmaker is also known for hits like China Gate, Pukar, Lajja, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Khaki and Ajab Prem Ghazab Kahani, said they begin shooting the film soon. "We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching," the statement read.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15, ahead of Valentine’s Day, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

'For first time, more than 2 lakh crore kept for capital expenditure': CM Yogi on Uttar Pradesh budget

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

NEET Success Story: Meet man, whose father is scrap dealer, cleared medical entrance exam in 9th attempt with score...

Meet one of India’s highest paid founder, built Rs 6260 crore company, his salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE