Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency: Things to know

Tata Motors inaugurates new crapping facility near Delhi, can disassemble 18000 vehicles annually

Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency: Things to know

Yoga asanas to get rid of lower belly fat

8 fruits high in Vitamin E

7 mysterious sea animals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress who rejected superhit films with SRK, Salman, Anil Kapoor, was divorced twice, career got ruined due to..

Meet superstar who once reached late for film shoot, was slapped by his co-star in public, he vowed...

India's biggest flop film, 60 VFX experts worked on it, not Ra.One, made for Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

Rajendra Kumar was known as one of those actors whose films deeply left a mark on fans’ hearts.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 02:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Rajendra Kumar (Credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We sometimes leave everything to pursue our dreams, one such example is actor Rajendra Kumar who quit his police job to pursue a career in films. He started his journey by playing small roles in the early stages of his career.

Gradually, he was known as one of those actors whose films deeply left a mark on fans’ hearts, who eagerly awaited each new release. His movies often ran in theaters for 25 to 50 weeks, because of which he was called 'Jubilee Kumar' by his fans.

Before Rajesh Khanna, Rajendra Kumar was the one who held a special place in people's hearts, being hailed as the first superstar of the industry. It was only after him that Rajesh Khanna rose to become the industry's superstar.

Rajesh Khanna famously called his mansion, which he sold during his tough times, his lucky charm. It is said that Rajendra Kumar's fortunes turned around after purchasing this haunted mansion. Interestingly, after buying it, Rajesh Khanna's fortunes also took a positive turn.

After signing two films together with Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar bought this bungalow. Rajendra Kumar faced many struggles in his life. In the early days, he used to sleep in a shelter house. After becoming a big star, people had to pay a hefty price to sleep in the place where Rajendra Kumar once slept.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shreyanka Patil, RCB fans' new favourite, who was awarded Purple Cap in WPL 2024, she is from…

Meet ‘Fevicol Man of India’, who lived in basement, once worked as peon, built Rs 145000 crore company, he is…

Tata Steel to stop operations of coke ovens at UK plant due to...

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk-starrer titled Bad Newz, Karan Johar's production to release on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement