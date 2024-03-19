Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

Rajendra Kumar was known as one of those actors whose films deeply left a mark on fans’ hearts.

We sometimes leave everything to pursue our dreams, one such example is actor Rajendra Kumar who quit his police job to pursue a career in films. He started his journey by playing small roles in the early stages of his career.

Gradually, he was known as one of those actors whose films deeply left a mark on fans’ hearts, who eagerly awaited each new release. His movies often ran in theaters for 25 to 50 weeks, because of which he was called 'Jubilee Kumar' by his fans.

Before Rajesh Khanna, Rajendra Kumar was the one who held a special place in people's hearts, being hailed as the first superstar of the industry. It was only after him that Rajesh Khanna rose to become the industry's superstar.

Rajesh Khanna famously called his mansion, which he sold during his tough times, his lucky charm. It is said that Rajendra Kumar's fortunes turned around after purchasing this haunted mansion. Interestingly, after buying it, Rajesh Khanna's fortunes also took a positive turn.

After signing two films together with Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar bought this bungalow. Rajendra Kumar faced many struggles in his life. In the early days, he used to sleep in a shelter house. After becoming a big star, people had to pay a hefty price to sleep in the place where Rajendra Kumar once slept.

