'Tu acting karlega?': Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to UT69, says 'flying chappal came at my face'

Raj Kundra revealed that Shilpa Shetty's initial reaction to his biopic UT69 was pleasant, and she said, "I didn’t want to go too close to her."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Businessman Raj Kundra opened up about his wife, Shilpa Shetty's reaction to his debut film, UT69. Last week, the trailer of UT69 was launched at a press conference. After the press conference, Raj shared his wife, Shilpa's reaction when he first expressed his desire to make a film on himself. As a report of News18, Raj said, "She (Shilpa) was a few feet away from me when I decided to tell her that I am making a film. I didn’t want to go too close to her (laughs)." 

Raj further revealed that Shilpa’s initial reaction to his biopic wasn’t pleasant. Raj said, "I told her that I had a script and was waiting for her answer. When I turned away from her, a flying chappal came at my face. I think she thought that the idea was a little dicey at first. Maybe she thought that the film wouldn’t get made." Then Raj told director Shahnawaz Ali, to explain the script to her. "He gave her a very small narration. She thought about it and realised that it wasn’t about the case of against the system in any way. She felt it was a very human story,” Raj added. 

Apart from the movie, Shilpa was worried about Raj's acting career. But, Shilpa eventually got convinced. Raj said, "She was very supportive. She asked me, ‘Tu acting kar lega?’ I told her that I would be able to since I have done some method acting by going to jail."

Shilpa has watched UT69, and Raj revealed her reaction to the film. Raj said, “She has watched the film and is very proud of me. That’s my win." UT69 will be released in cinemas on November 3. 

