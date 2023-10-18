Raj Kundra brutally trolled for repeating Neha Dhupia's 'Shah Rukh Khan or sex sells' quote, netizens say 'tu wapis ja'

Raj Kundra repeated Neha Dhupia's controversial quote, 'Either Shah Rukh Khan or sex sells', and it made the netizens furious.

Businessman Raj Kundra launched the trailer of his biopic, UT69, and he's getting brutally trolled- not for the trailer, but for the statement he made at the press conference. Raj Kundra and team UT69 launched the trailer at an event. Post-trailer launch, a press conference was held.

During the Q&A session, Raj Kundra repeated Neha Dhupia's controversial quote. While discussing his upcoming movie, Raj said, "Humara desh enjoy karta hai yeh. Kehte hai na do cheezein bikti hai India mein, Shah Rukh aur sex (Our country enjoys it. It's said that two things sell in India, Shah Rukh and sex)." For the unversed, this quote was made by Neha Dhupia. In 2004, while promoting her movie, Julie, Neha grabbed headlines by saying, 'Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan'.

Raj Kundra's statement from the trailer launch went viral, and netizens brutally trolled the businessman for mentioning Shah Rukh Khan for 'attention'. A netizen wrote, "Kya bakwas kar raha hai ye. Bhai tu mask mein hi acha lagta hai pehen le." Another netizen wrote, "Low-class stand-up comedian." An internet user wrote, "Yehi sach toh hai sab chup chup ke porn dekhte hai aur bahar natak karte hai." Another internet user wrote, "Tu vapis ja UK ... Indians like good, meaningful content. Not your porn. I generally don't comment, but looking at you my blood boils." Another internet user wrote, "iss cheej se bhi upar uth ja bhai mere India tune kewal apne hisaab se dekha hai nikal kar dekh jeevan ko jeeyega to vichar badal jayenge."

About UT69

UT69 is a biopic based on and starring Raj Kundra, depicting his life-changing experience of 63 days under-trial period at the Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai. The film is a dark comedy that captures the trials, challenges, and unexpected friendships that Raj encountered during his time in jail. UT69 will be released in the cinemas on November 3, 2023.