Raj Kundra arrest SHOCKING details: Whatsapp chats reveal how money was minted through porn films

Raj Kundra was named as the 'key conspirator' in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films. He was arrested late Monday night.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2021, 12:39 PM IST

Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been grabbing headlines after the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrested him in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19). 

Raj was named as the 'key conspirator' in the case by the police. 

Mumbai CP in a press statement stated, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please."

In the latest development in the case, Crime Branch sources reveal that Raj Kundra is a relative of Pradeep Bakshi who resides in the UK and operates a UK-based company, Kenrin Production House. Additionally, Bhakshi, besides being the chairman of this company, is also Raj Kundra's business partner. 

In fact, leaked WhatsApp chats between Kundra and Bakshi disclose how transactions were made and a large sum of money was minted by the creation of pornographic content. 

As per reports, Raj Kundra indirectly is also the owner and investor of Kenrin production house. His former PA (personal assistant) Umesh Kamat worked as a representative of the firm in India and the company gave contracts to agents for making porn films and reportedly also facilitates funding. 

Model-actress Gehna Vashisht and Umesh Kamat made porn films, produced by Kenrin Production House. The same company used to give them advance payments in order to make different types of porn films. These porn films were uploaded on the social media app Hotshot. 

During the investigation, it also came to light that Kenrin production house is carrying out its pornography business and is funding pornography through different agents across the country.

Meanwhile, Raj appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday. He was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday.

