R Madhavan shares photo with handsome son Vedaant on his 16th birthday, fans call him 'photocopy of maddy'

Actor R Madhavan on Saturday (August 21) penned a heartfelt post for his son Vedaant on his 16th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared a photo of him sharing smiles with his handsome son.

In the photo, Madhavan sported a light blue shirt with jeans while Vedaant wore a black T-shirt. "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father,” he captioned his post.

Reacting to post, Madhavan’s industry friends gushed over the adorable father-son duo. Bipasha Basu wrote, “Soooo cute,” while Mandira Bedi commented, "Oh myyy.. how amazing. God bless always.” Anup Soni wrote, “Lots of love,” while Tannaz Irani commented, “Omg Happy Birthday! Has he really become this big? I remember some pics of him when he was a toddler! God bless and good wishes.”

Fans also showered compliments on Madhavan and his son. “Photocopy of Maddy,” wrote one user while another commented, “Like Father, like Son.” A third user wrote, “He’s sooo handsome. Both his parents look is there when you find it,” while a fourth one commented, “Junior Maddy.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan is waiting for the release of his digital series ‘Decoupled’ and movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.