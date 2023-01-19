Priyanka Chopra twins in red with Malti Marie in their first magazine cover shoot, talks about 'painful' moments as mom

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra broke the internet on Thursday evening when she dropped a photo from her first magazine cover shoot with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The mother-daughter duo was seen wearing red coloured outfits in an adorable click that went viral as soon as the actress shared it on her Instagram.

"Another one of our many firsts together....#MM (baby emoji and red heart emoji) British Vogue, February 2023", Priyanka captioned the photo. Multiple celebrities heaped praises on the powerful picture in the comments section. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "I love it", whereas Sonali Bendre dropped red heart emojis. Patralekha wrote, "Awww my God" and added several evil eye emojis.

Talking to British Vogue, as part of the same cover shoot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about welcoming her daughter into this world in January 2022 and said that it's 'painful' when people gossip about her daughter. "I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too", the actress said to the fashion magazine.

Priyanka even revealed why she and her husband Nick Jonas opted to embrace parenthood via surrogacy as she told the portal, "I had medical complications. this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

The actress even has an answer to those who trolled her for this decision as she stated, "You don’t know me. You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were."



