Priyanka Chopra shares romantic pictures with Nick Jonas, fans say ‘made for each other’

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in India on March 31 along with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. The actress was recently seen attending the grand inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with her husband American pop singer Nick Jonas. The actress recently dropped some adorable pictures with husband Nick Jonas and fans can't stop admiring the gorgeous couple.

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of romantic pictures from the NMACC event with Nick Jonas. In the pictures, Nick could be seen giving Priyanka a kiss on her head and their eye contact was the highlight of the pictures. The couple could be seen giving major couple goals in the pictures and netizens couldn’t stop gushing about them.

The actress also shared her feelings about the inauguration of the auditorium and revealed that she was full of pride. The actress wrote, “I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe-inspiring. I’m so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling @_iiishmagish congratulations! No one does it like you… continue shining always...I’d implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one-of-a-kind cultural center.”

After watching the adorable photos, netizens heap praise for the couple in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Gorgeous couple.” Another fan wrote, “made for each other.” Another comment read, “you both are slaying.” Another fan wrote, “U both are glamorous.” While talking about her solo pic, some fans also called Priyanka Chopra a ‘goddess.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the spy thriller Citadel created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. The web series’s first episode will stream on April 28 on Amazon Prime Video. The web series also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Ashleigh Cummings among others in prominent roles. The actress will also be seen in James C. Strouse’s romantic comedy-drama film Love Again and in the movie, she will be seen romancing Sam Heughan. The film is scheduled to release on May 12, 2023. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directional Jee Le Zara which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

