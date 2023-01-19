Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, shuts down trolls for questioning her decision: 'You don't know me'

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It was in January 2022 when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple took to their social media and announced the arrival of their first baby as they wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)". Their post was met with congratulatory responses from celebrities and their fans across the world.

Now, finally, after a year, the actress has revealed why she opted for surrogacy in her first magazine cover shoot with her daughter for British Vogue magazine. The 'Desi Girl' said, "I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

The fashion magazine stated that Priyanka was accused of 'outsourcing' her pregnancy, 'renting' a womb, and acquiring a 'ready-made baby'. The former Miss World winner had a befitting reply to such trolls as she answered, "You don’t know me. You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were."

Priyanka shared that it's 'painful' for her when people 'talk' about her daughter as she added, "I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in the Hollywood film Love Again in which she will be sharing screen space with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. It is the official remake of the 2016 German film SMS For You, based on the 2009 novel of the same name.



