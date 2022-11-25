Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Priyanka Chopra reacts to claims about her being 'devil worshipper,' calls it 'horrible'

In a recent interview, Chopra addressed a conspiracy theory related to her and termed it 'horrible.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra reacts to claims about her being 'devil worshipper,' calls it 'horrible'
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the few actors who made a successful career in Bollywood and Hollywood. After starring in several blockbusters in the Indian film industry, Chopra worked harder to prove her worth in the international markets as well. Now in a recent interview, Chopra addressed one of the conspiracy theories, popularised by her naysayers that claims Chopra is a 'satanic worshipper.' 

In a recent conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the host asked her to react to the infamous theory he came across while researching about her. Priyanka called it 'horrible' and laughed out loud. She further added, "Shiv ji (Lord Shiva) will be very upset with me." So, Chopra slayed the rumours in style and clarified that she's a Shiva devotee. 

READ: Priyanka Chopra, Ruhee Dosani dance their heart out on ‘jhoom jhoom’, watch viral reel

Recently, while speaking to Janice Sequeira, Priyanka said, “This doesn’t have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing." 

She added, “We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?" 

The actress most recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, a film starring Keanu Reeves. She has a compelling selection of movies and TV shows. The actress's upcoming film opposite Sam Heughan is Love Again. The web series Citadel is another project in development for the actress. The movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, will also mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Bollywood. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Thyroid health: Five superfoods to optimize your thyroid function
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and other products Google may launch at October 6 event
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Adipurush actor Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan at Red Fort on Dussehra
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan suffers panic attack after Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot shout at her
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.