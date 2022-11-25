Priyanka Chopra reacts to claims about her being 'devil worshipper,' calls it 'horrible'

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the few actors who made a successful career in Bollywood and Hollywood. After starring in several blockbusters in the Indian film industry, Chopra worked harder to prove her worth in the international markets as well. Now in a recent interview, Chopra addressed one of the conspiracy theories, popularised by her naysayers that claims Chopra is a 'satanic worshipper.'

In a recent conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the host asked her to react to the infamous theory he came across while researching about her. Priyanka called it 'horrible' and laughed out loud. She further added, "Shiv ji (Lord Shiva) will be very upset with me." So, Chopra slayed the rumours in style and clarified that she's a Shiva devotee.

Recently, while speaking to Janice Sequeira, Priyanka said, “This doesn’t have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing."

She added, “We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?"

The actress most recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, a film starring Keanu Reeves. She has a compelling selection of movies and TV shows. The actress's upcoming film opposite Sam Heughan is Love Again. The web series Citadel is another project in development for the actress. The movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, will also mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Bollywood.