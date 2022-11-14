Search icon
Priyanka Chopra, Ruhee Dosani dance their heart out on ‘jhoom jhoom’, watch viral reel

Get ready to groove with Priyanka Chopra and Ruhee Dosani in a new viral reel.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

Trust Priyanka Chopra for surprising fans everytime with her unique acts, and she has done it again. She has been the focus of an Instagram influencer Ruhee Dosani’s viral reel.

The reel begins with them preparing for a party where they dance to the tunes of ‘Jhoom jhoom jhoom baba’, one of the biggest dance hits of the ‘80s Bollywood. The song belongs to Mithun Chakraborty’s Kasam Paida Karne wale Ki that released in 1984.

The groovy number is composed by none other than the king of Bollywood dance numbers—Bappi Lahiri. It is voiced by Salma Agha. She was also featured in the song.

In the recreated reel version, Chopra and Dosani start with a preamble where they talk about a thrilling party and eventually they get on with the song. With two of the popular social media personalities, the reel was bound to get eyeballs.

On the work front, Chopra will soon be seen in Hollywood project Love Again. In 2021, she worked in two films—The Matrix Resurrection and The White Tiger. Her work was appreciated by the critics in both the films.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also appeared in two small projects—Supersoul and The Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

She is also gearing up for a Hindi project under Farhan Akhtar’s direction—a road trip film with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

