Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' loved-up selfie gives a glimpse into their fairytale romance

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their time together in London. The American singer joined his wife at Home of The Big Ben wherein she is shooting for her upcoming show Citadel. While spending their time together, Priyanka and Nick even hosted the Oscar nominations together much to the excitement of the fans. Earlier on Sunday, Nick got into a romantic mood and shared a selfie posing with PeeCee on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Priyanka looks pretty in a white full-sleeved woollen top with a furry sweater over it. She tied her hair in a messy bun and flaunted her shiny wedding ring. On the other hand, Nick sported a handsome look in a grey sweatshirt and black jeans with a black cap.

Nick captioned the selfie stating, "My". Even Priyanka commented, "My".

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Oprah, Priyanka spoke about her marriage with Nick. She said, "I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him. He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together."