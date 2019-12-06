Priyanka Chopra Jonas look ethereal as she is honored at The Marrakech International Film Festival

Globe-trotter and international superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas always manages to turn heads whether it is at a movie premiere, an award show or a film festival.

That's why it was not surprising to see PeeCee make for a striking appearance at the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival. Priyanka shared pictures of her stunning outfits throughout the day on her social media channels. Priyanka looked ethereal in a brocaded gold and silver saree, finishing the look off with a gold necklace and a sleek bun.

The actress was in Marrakech at the Jemaa el-Fna square during the International Film Festival which paid a tribute to India's desi girl.

She also posted a picture on Instagram about the same, thanking her fans for all the love they have given her for the past two decades."To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech ❤️", she wrote.

According to the festival's website, Priyanka is one of the four personalities in world cinema who have been honored at the festival. PeeCee was feted alongside iconic Hollywood actor Robert Redford as well as French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier of Let Joy Reign Supreme fame.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink that released in October, alongside Farhan Akhtar and is currently working on The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.