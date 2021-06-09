Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Pride Month in new video, says 'love is powerful'

June is marked as the 'Pride Month' across the world. LGBTQA+ communities and their allies come together in support of the queer. Joining thousands across the globe, on Tuesday, international star Priyanka Chopra Jonas too celebrated the occasion via a social media post.

The UNICEF goodwill ambassador posted a happy sun-kissed video of her on Instagram in support of the LGBTQA+ community. She wrote, "Love is....Take a video sharing what love means to YOU and tag me so I can see! #HappyPrideMonth," followed by pride-themed heart emojis.

Numerous celebs and fans poured love into the comment section. YouTuber Lilly Singh wrote, "Yayayayya!! Thanks Didi x." Screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh and actor Zareen Khan dropped a bunch of emojis. The post has already garnered more than 2 lakh likes.

‘Pride Month’ was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when then US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month. As the calendar turns to June, LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies across the world mark Pride Month. On Tuesday, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also celebrated the occasion on social media. People celebrate it by coming out on the streets for pride parades, marches, rallies and of course with a pride flag. Pride is about people coming together, to show and celebrate how far gay rights have come and how much is still left to achieve.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame. The actor has also completed the shooting for 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also star in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce too. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.